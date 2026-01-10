Cold Wave Shows No Let-Up Srinagar Hits 6°C
Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, down from minus 5.1 degrees a day earlier. The minimum temperature at Srinagar airport dropped to minus 7.4 degrees from minus 6.8 degrees.
Qazigund registered minus 6.2 degrees compared to minus 5.4 degrees the previous night, while Anantnag recorded minus 7.1 degrees, down from minus 6.3 degrees.
In south Kashmir, Pulwama settled at minus 7.5 degrees against minus 6.8 degrees a day earlier, while Kupwara recorded minus 5.8 degrees, down from minus 5.1 degrees.
Gulmarg witnessed a relatively warmer night at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius compared to minus 9.2 degrees the previous night.
