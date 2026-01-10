Cold Wave Shows No Let-Up Srinagar Hits 6°C

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A severe cold wave continued across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday, with several places recording a further dip in minimum temperatures compared to the previous night.

Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, down from minus 5.1 degrees a day earlier. The minimum temperature at Srinagar airport dropped to minus 7.4 degrees from minus 6.8 degrees.

Qazigund registered minus 6.2 degrees compared to minus 5.4 degrees the previous night, while Anantnag recorded minus 7.1 degrees, down from minus 6.3 degrees.

In south Kashmir, Pulwama settled at minus 7.5 degrees against minus 6.8 degrees a day earlier, while Kupwara recorded minus 5.8 degrees, down from minus 5.1 degrees.

Gulmarg witnessed a relatively warmer night at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius compared to minus 9.2 degrees the previous night.