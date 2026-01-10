ED Conducts Searches In 6 States In Fake Job Scam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has conducted a search operation in six states in connection with a fake government job scam, seizing documents and digital evidence linked to alleged money laundering.

A“sophisticated” racket was operated by issuing fake joining letters, running bogus training centres and creating forged identity cards and email IDs resembling official government addresses, the ED said in a statement.

One such email ID impersonated the Ministry of Railways to send fraudulent appointment letters.

To lend credibility to the scam, the gang allegedly paid salaries for two to three months through bank accounts with government-sounding names such as“Treasury Office RO”,“FCI RO,”“RRB” and“By Salary”, it said.

The searches were carried out by ED's Patna office on January 8 at premises in Muzaffarpur and Motihari in Bihar; Kolkata in West Bengal; Ernakulam, Pandalam, Adoor and Kodur in Kerala; Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Rajkot in Gujarat apart from Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The action was initiated under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During the operations, the agency recovered and seized documents related to sale deeds, bank account details, handwritten notes, cheques, loan agreements, investment records, copies of fake job advertisements and digital evidence, the ED said.