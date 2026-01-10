Amit Shah Unveils National IED Data Platform

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a national digital IED data management platform that will act as“next generation security shield against terror” and a comprehensive deterrence against all forms of bombings that take place in the country.

The national IED data management system (NIDMS) has been developed by the federal counter-terrorist commando force NSG with the help of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar, IIT-Delhi, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Indian cyber crime coordination centre (I4C).

It is armed with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools for“accurately” studying all types of bombings.

Improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in the country have been categorised as one of the“most challenging” threats in the internal security domain, killing thousands of civilians and security personnel, and critically injuring many others over the years.

Shah inaugurated the facility through a video conferencing link that connected the platform, housed at the National Security Guard (NSG) garrison in Manesar here.

The minister said the NIDMS will act as a“shield” and“national asset” against terrorist incidents, as it will provide a“comprehensive” data to the police, various investigative agencies, state Anti-Terrorist Squads, federal agencies like the NIA and central forces to analyse the patterns and modus operandi of various types of bombings.

In his address, Shah said, this platform will act as a 'one nation one data repository' for IED blasts, help to speed up prosecution by adding quality to the forensic evidence gathered and enhance inter-agency coordination.