Arms Consignment Dropped By Drone Seized Near IB In Samba
The recovery of the consignment, including two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds and a grenade, was made amid heightened security to thwart any attempt by terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, the officials said.
They said a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police launched a search operation in the Paloora village of Ghagwal late Friday night following information about suspected movement of a drone from across the border.
