Arms Consignment Dropped By Drone Seized Near IB In Samba

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)An arms consignment, apparently dropped by a drone from Pakistan, was recovered from a forward area near the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The recovery of the consignment, including two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds and a grenade, was made amid heightened security to thwart any attempt by terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police launched a search operation in the Paloora village of Ghagwal late Friday night following information about suspected movement of a drone from across the border.