Hydel Power Generation Falls By 77% In J & K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: In Jammu and Kashmir, hydel power generation has reduced by nearly 77 percent.

An official said that the Power Development Department is able to generate only 277 Megawatts (MWs) of power out of the total generation capacity of 1197 MW.

The official further said that on Friday, the 900 MWs power projects in Baglihar were able to generate only 129 MWs of power.

It also said that from Jammu PDC, the department was able to generate only 80 MWs of power followed by 10 MWs by Independent Power Producers (IPP) of Jammu.

The official figures also reveal that PDD was generating only 58 MWs of power from the Kashmir based power plants.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is likely to witness power deficiency of more than 34 percent during the peak demand in the month of January.