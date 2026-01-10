Kashmir University Announces Winter Break

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The University of Kashmir on Friday announced its winter break for the current academic year.

“It is for the information of all concerned that the teaching departments of the main and off-site campuses shall observe winter vacations with effect from January 10, 2026, to February 22, 2026,” said an order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The directive clarifies that departmental and campus offices will remain functional. It further instructs Heads, Directors, and Coordinators to ensure“that their offices function as per routine and examinations, if any, and other activities are conducted as per schedule.”