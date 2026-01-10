Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kashmir University Announces Winter Break

Kashmir University Announces Winter Break


2026-01-10 03:06:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The University of Kashmir on Friday announced its winter break for the current academic year.

“It is for the information of all concerned that the teaching departments of the main and off-site campuses shall observe winter vacations with effect from January 10, 2026, to February 22, 2026,” said an order.


ADVERTISEMENT

The directive clarifies that departmental and campus offices will remain functional. It further instructs Heads, Directors, and Coordinators to ensure“that their offices function as per routine and examinations, if any, and other activities are conducted as per schedule.”

MENAFN10012026000215011059ID1110580274



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search