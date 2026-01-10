Kashmir University Announces Winter Break
“It is for the information of all concerned that the teaching departments of the main and off-site campuses shall observe winter vacations with effect from January 10, 2026, to February 22, 2026,” said an order.
ADVERTISEMENT
The directive clarifies that departmental and campus offices will remain functional. It further instructs Heads, Directors, and Coordinators to ensure“that their offices function as per routine and examinations, if any, and other activities are conducted as per schedule.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment