Omar Welcomes IWT Suspension, Says Treaty Harmed J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Welcoming the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the agreement had caused long-term harm to the region and curtailed its rightful use of water resources.

Addressing a press conference here, Omar said he had opposed the treaty from the very beginning.“The Indus Water Treaty has greatly harmed us. Its suspension is a good step. Now steps must be taken so that we are able to use that water for ourselves,” he said.

The treaty was suspended by the Narendra Modi-led government in April 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The Chief Minister said the J&K government has already submitted two major proposals to the Centre to ensure effective utilisation of river waters. One of the projects is the Tulbul Navigation Barrage, also known as the Jhelum Navigation Barrage. He said the project would raise the water level of Wular Lake, improve the flow of the Jhelum and enhance electricity generation while also making the river navigable.

He said utilisation of Chenab river water would end water scarcity in Jammu for the next 30 years.“Suspension of the IWT will also allow us to desilt our rivers, something that was not possible earlier,” he added.

Omar Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir had borne heavy losses under the treaty while Punjab enjoyed greater rights over rivers flowing through its territory.“Dams constructed downstream caused submergence in several areas of J&K. Despite this, we never complained and maintained cordial relations with Punjab,” he said.

On political developments after the abrogation of Article 370, the Chief Minister said the promises made at the time had not been fulfilled.“We were told that terrorism, unemployment and violence would end. These claims have proved to be false,” he said.

Referring to the security situation, he said the year began with the Pahalgam tourist attack and ended with blasts in Delhi, highlighting the gap between assurances and reality.

He said the government made sincere efforts to revive tourism after the Pahalgam attack but stressed that the tragedy should not be viewed through economic figures.“Precious lives were lost. Tourism numbers should not be exaggerated as it can turn tourists into targets,” he said, adding that recent snowfall has improved tourist footfall.

Criticising the Centre, Omar Abdullah said renaming MGNREGA was a wrong move as Mahatma Gandhi's name was removed, and accused the Centre of shifting the financial burden of the scheme onto the states.

On the Chattisinghpora killings, he said a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation had identified the perpetrators. Some of the accused have died, while efforts are continuing to bring the remaining individuals to justice.