Punjab Police Has No Authority In Matter Related To Delhi Assembly: Virendra Sachdeva On FIR Against Kapil Mishra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) As an FIR was registered against Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra by the Punjab Police, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said that since the incident occurred inside the Delhi Assembly, the Punjab Police has no authority to act in the matter.

Speaking to IANS, Virendra Sachdeva said,“What surprises me is that the incident took place inside the Vidhan Sabha, where the Leader of Opposition, Atishi Marlena, made an objectionable remark against Sikh Gurus. In this matter, neither the Punjab government nor the Punjab Police has any authority.”

He further said that the Aam Aadmi Party's concern became evident after the remark, as Atishi was not present in the Delhi Assembly.

“Whatever happens inside the Assembly falls under the authority of the Speaker. The AAP leaders are demanding a forensic investigation, which raises suspicion. This is why everyone, including Bhagwant Mann and Atishi, appears to be fearful,” he added.

Sachdeva asserted that neither Kapil Mishra nor any BJP MLA would be intimidated.

“It is well known that Atishi made a highly indecent remark. The people of Punjab and Delhi will not tolerate any insult to their Gurus,” he said.

Meanwhile on Friday, a spokesperson of the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate said that an FIR had been registered on a complaint by Iqbal Singh regarding uploading and circulating edited and doctored video of former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Several social media posts containing a short video clip allegedly showing Atishi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly, making allegedly derogatory and blasphemous remarks against Sikh gurus with highly inflammatory captions have been uploaded on social media platforms.

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate spokesperson also said that investigations have been conducted in a scientific manner and the video clip containing Atishi's audio was downloaded from social media platform of Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory Director in Mohali for forensic examination.

With the forensic report dated January 9, it has emerged that the word 'Guru' has not been uttered by Atishi in her audio as contained in the video clips being circulated on social media.

There has also been deliberate doctoring of the video to attribute words in the captions that were never spoken by the Delhi LoP.

BJP MLAs on Wednesday held a protest by raising slogans in the Delhi Assembly against Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi over her alleged use of 'insensitive words' against a Sikh Guru during a recent Assembly session.