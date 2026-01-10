403
Türkiye, Indonesia to Forge Deeper Defense Collaboration
(MENAFN) Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin announced Friday that Türkiye and Indonesia will significantly deepen defense collaboration through a comprehensive bilateral agreement.
The declaration came during a joint press briefing with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, following the Türkiye-Indonesia Joint Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense in Ankara.
Sjamsoeddin emphasized that educational partnerships will focus on "improving professionalism, capacity-building efforts, and increasing military capabilities."
Cutting-edge military technologies will form a cornerstone of the alliance, he noted. He added that advanced technology collaborations and fighter jet technologies will be included under the scope of cooperation.
The Indonesian defense minister said that the establishment and enhancement of the peacekeeping force in Gaza would be pursued for peace and stability in the region and the world.
Türkiye a 'Strategic Partner'
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, for his part, said that Türkiye is "a strategic partner" for Indonesia, stressing that it is one of the few countries with which Jakarta maintains dialogue at this level.
He said that Friday's meeting was of an "extreme strategic importance."
Economic priorities dominated discussions, including market access for strategic products, preferential trade frameworks, and renewable energy initiatives, he revealed. He said key bilateral priorities and elements such as economic cooperation, including market access for strategic products and a preferential trade agreement, as well as renewable energy, were discussed.
A joint investment fund will be established between Turkish and Indonesian institutions to finance battery ecosystem development, petrochemical ventures, energy infrastructure, and mining operations, Sugiono added. Relevant institutions of Indonesia and Türkiye will create a joint fund to support cooperation in developing battery ecosystems, making joint investments in the petrochemical sector, energy and mining projects, and other strategic projects, Sugiono added.
He said that his country continues its work in platforms such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League Contact Group to protect the rights of the Palestinian people.
With Indonesia set to assume the rotating D8 presidency, Sugiono extended a formal invitation: Reminding that Indonesia will assume the rotating presidency of the D8, Sugiono said: "I would like to express our desire to see (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and his delegation members at this year's summit in Jakarta, and I am very much looking forward to seeing Minister Fidan there as well."
Indonesian foreign minister expressed support for Türkiye's goal of being a dialogue partner for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as a desire to see concrete ASEAN-Türkiye cooperation, especially in the economic field.
