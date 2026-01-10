403
Türkiye, Indonesia Deepen Defense, Strategic Cooperation
(MENAFN) Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin announced Friday that defense collaboration between Türkiye and Indonesia will be reinforced through a formal defense cooperation accord.
His remarks were delivered during a joint press briefing with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, following the Türkiye-Indonesia Joint Meeting of Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministers in Ankara.
Sjamsoeddin explained that their partnership in education also envisions "improving professionalism, capacity-building efforts, and increasing military capabilities."
He further noted that advanced technological cooperation, including fighter jet development, will be part of the agreement.
The Indonesian defense chief emphasized that efforts to establish and strengthen a peacekeeping mission in Gaza will be pursued to promote peace and stability both regionally and globally.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, meanwhile, described Türkiye as “a strategic partner” for Indonesia, highlighting that it is among the few nations with which Jakarta maintains dialogue at this level.
He stressed that Friday’s gathering was of “extreme strategic importance.”
Sugiono added that major bilateral priorities were discussed, including economic collaboration, market access for strategic goods, a preferential trade deal, and renewable energy initiatives.
