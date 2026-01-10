Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM Meets With US Special Envoy To Syria


2026-01-10 02:04:36
Jordan News Agency


Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Friday evening received US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Syrian Arab Republic within the framework of ongoing cooperation and coordination to support the Syrian government in its efforts to ensure the country's security, sovereignty, unity, and stability, as well as the rights and safety of all its citizens.
According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Safadi and Barrack also went over developments in Syria's Aleppo city, affirming commitment of the Kingdom and the United States to support efforts aimed at consolidating the ceasefire, the peaceful withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from Aleppo, and ensuring the safety and security of all civilians.
The duo stressed the necessity of the "immediate" implementation of the March 10, 2025 agreement, which Syrian government and the SDF had previously committed.
Safadi and Barrack noted continuation of joint action on implementing the roadmap to end the crisis in Syrian Suwaida province and stabilize southern Syria, which was adopted in Syria on September 16, 2025, emphasizing the need to resolve the crisis in Suwaida.

Jordan News Agency

