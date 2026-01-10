Russian Railways Logistics Set To Expand Transport Links With Iran Via North-South ITC (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Russian Railways Logistics (RZD Logistics) plans to connect new regions of Russia to the route with Iran within the framework of the International Transport Corridor (ITC) North-South, the company's press service told Trend.

In November 2025, RZD Logistics marked a significant milestone by dispatching its inaugural container train to Iran's Aprin dry port via the North-South corridor.

This shipment represents a crucial step in the expansion of the route, made possible by the establishment of the Aprin logistics complex in spring 2025. Regular shipments have already commenced, affirming the demand for this alternative transit route. Looking ahead, this route holds the potential to evolve into a pivotal transportation corridor connecting Russia with BRICS nations and beyond.

RZD Logistics emphasized that the route expansion aims to create new opportunities not only for businesses and clients within Russia, but also for the broader Eurasian economy. The company's strategy includes integrating more regions of Russia into the corridor, further accelerating delivery timelines, and developing critical transportation infrastructure. At present, Russia's export shipments predominantly rely on the Northern Railway corridor, but the expansion of logistics cooperation with Iran is expected to grow as Iran's role in facilitating freight flows along the Russia-Iran-India-Eastern Africa route continues to strengthen.

Additionally, RZD Logistics highlighted that the increasing volume of transit shipments through Iran is paralleled by rising interest from Russian exporters in the Iranian market itself. The ability to deliver products by rail to various Iranian cities opens up significant new trade opportunities.

The Aprin dry port, strategically located at the junction of Iran's East-West and North-South rail corridors, is poised to become a critical logistics hub in this expanding network.

The North-South corridor, which serves as the backbone of this international transport agreement, was formalized on September 12, 2000. This multimodal corridor provides a vital link between Northern Europe and the Persian Gulf, as well as the Indian Ocean, passing through Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. The corridor is comprised of three primary routes: the western route along the Caspian Sea's western coast, the eastern route along its eastern coast, and the Trans-Caspian route that crosses the Caspian Sea. Regular container shipments along the eastern branch of the North-South corridor, from Russia to Iran, have been operational since 2022.