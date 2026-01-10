Azerbaijani Oil Moves Up In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $2.87, or 4.4%, on January 9 from the previous level, coming in at $68.51 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $2.79, or 4.37%, to $66.65 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude moved up by $2.6, or 7.8%, to $35.93 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $2.55, or 4%, to $65.48 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.