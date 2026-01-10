JUI Leader Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad Haqqani Martyred In IED Attack In Lower Waziristan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad Haqqani embraced martyrdom after succumbing to his injuries sustained in a terrorist attack involving an improvised explosive device (IED) in Lower Waziristan.

The attack took place yesterday when Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad Haqqani was on his way home from a madrassa. As a result of the explosion, he was critically injured and was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana.

Due to his deteriorating condition, he was later referred to Dera Ismail Khan, where he passed away during treatment after failing to survive his injuries.

Following the martyrdom of Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad Haqqani, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly condemned the terrorist attack and demanded immediate and transparent investigations into the incident.

He also called for the arrest of those involved and for them to be punished strictly in accordance with the law.

Madaris al-Arabia in Lower Waziristan, and the principal of Jamia Dar Uloom Ashrafia. The funeral prayers of the martyred Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad Haqqani will be offered in his native village, Ashraf Khel Maqbara. Religious scholars, party workers, and local residents have expressed deep sorrow over his martyrdom and prayed for his elevated ranks and patience for his bereaved family.

Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad Haqqani was a senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) in Lower Waziristan, a representative of Wifaq