Russian Army Loses Another 880 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,530 (+4) tanks, 23,882 (+0) armored combat vehicles, 35,908 (+16) artillery systems, 1,597 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,269 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 434 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 103,414 (+653), cruise missiles – 4,155 (+18), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 73,510 (+84), special equipment – 4,039 (+2).Read also: Russian security forces conduct another round of searches in Henichesk
The data is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on January 9, as of 22:00, there were 165 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops.
