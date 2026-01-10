403
U.S. Pres.: Syria On Path To Success
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said that Syria is on the path to success, calling for putting an end to the crisis between Kurdish people and the Syrian government.
"I believe Syria is on the path to success, the crisis has just begun, and we want to see it end," Trump said to reporters at the White House on Friday evening.
"We want to see Syria succeed, and so far I believe progress has been made, but this violence is flaring up again, and we want to see it stop," he added.
The U.S. president boasted that Washington has good relationships with all parties in Syria.
The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced on Friday a ceasefire in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid in Aleppo, aiming to end the military situation there and pave the way for the restoration of law and official institutions.
The Aleppo ceasefire came after days of clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters that killed at least 21 people and displaced thousands, the worst violence since current government took power last year.
Syrian government forces have been fighting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the country's second city since Tuesday. (end
