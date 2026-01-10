403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump: U.S. Will Take Greenland Easy Way Or Hard Way
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said that his country would make a deal to take Greenland the "easy way or hard way" due to alleged national security considerations."
"I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way, but if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way," he said to reporters at the White House on Friday evening.
The US president said that risking war against Denmark is necessary to prevent Russia or China taking the world's biggest island.
"We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not," Trump said, adding, "Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor."
Denmark has said that any military action would mean the end of the NATO alliance.
Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the UK and Denmark had issued a joint statement, saying only Greenland and Denmark can decide on their future. (end)
amm
"I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way, but if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way," he said to reporters at the White House on Friday evening.
The US president said that risking war against Denmark is necessary to prevent Russia or China taking the world's biggest island.
"We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not," Trump said, adding, "Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor."
Denmark has said that any military action would mean the end of the NATO alliance.
Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the UK and Denmark had issued a joint statement, saying only Greenland and Denmark can decide on their future. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment