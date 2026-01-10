18 Afghan Migrants Detained By Turkish Police

Turkish police, during an operation in Tokat, identified two vehicles carrying migrants and detained at least 13 Afghan nationals. Simultaneously, authorities in Bolu reported arresting five additional Afghan migrants. Six others were also detained in connection with transporting migrants without legal residency documents in the two cities.

After completing administrative procedures, Turkish authorities transferred the undocumented Afghan migrants to deportation centers in Bolu and Tokat. Officials said the process is part of routine enforcement against irregular migration.

Media reports indicate that arrests of Afghan migrants in Turkey have accelerated, with detentions occurring almost daily. Many are quickly sent to deportation centers.

Authorities have repeatedly stressed that migration enforcement is intended to maintain legal order and control over irregular entries, citing national security and administrative regulations.

Humanitarian organizations, however, have raised concerns about the conditions in detention and deportation centers, urging Turkey to ensure migrants' rights and access to basic services.

The ongoing arrests highlight Turkey's strict enforcement policy toward undocumented migration, particularly targeting Afghan nationals amid growing regional migration pressures.

Earlier, Turkey's Directorate General of Migration Management reported that in 2025, over 152,000 undocumented migrants were detained, including more than 42,000 Afghans. Afghan nationals remain the largest group among those arrested.

