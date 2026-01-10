Dense Fog In Delhi: IGI Airport Warns Of Flight Delays Under CAT III

Flight Operations Disrupted by Dense Fog

The Indira Gandhi International Airport administration in New Delhi has issued a passenger advisory regarding delays in flight operations due to dense fog in the region. According to the advisory, CAT III conditions remain in effect, and all airlines have been asked to remain in contact with airport authorities for the latest updates.

"Due to persistent dense fog, flight operations continue to remain under CAT III conditions which may result in flight delays. For the most up-to-date flight information, we request you to contact your respective airlines or visit our website. Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize inconvenience to passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," the advisory said.

Cold Wave and 'Very Poor' Air Quality Grip City

A thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday morning as cold wave conditions continue to grip the region, with temperatures dropping to 5.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The air pollution levels also rose sharply. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 361, falling under the "very poor" category until 7 am. Several areas across New Delhi recorded AQI levels above 300. Nehru Nagar reported the highest pollution level at 426, followed by Dwarka Sector 8 at 402 and RK Puram at 390. Patparganj registered an AQI of 400, while Chandni Chowk recorded 398. The AQI was 361 in the ITO area and 326 near IGI Airport.

Friday's Conditions

Earlier on Friday, the mercury dipped to 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Friday as cold weather continued, with rain lashing parts of the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A thick layer of smog also blanketed several areas, while air quality remained in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category across Delhi, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

CPCB readings showed that Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 280, which falls under the 'poor' category. Several areas witnessed a sharp decline in air quality. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 385, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Other locations with high AQI levels included Chandni Chowk at 335, Jahangirpuri at 340, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 354, ITO at 307, Ferozeshah Road at 307, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range at 360, Dwarka Sector 8 at 346, Ashok Vihar at 328 and Nehru Nagar at 392. Some parts of the city recorded relatively better air quality. IGI Airport Terminal 3 reported an AQI of 252, which still falls under the 'poor' category, according to CPCB. (ANI)

