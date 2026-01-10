Indian Software Engineer Who Grew Up In Poverty Retires At 34 To Travel The World

Many people grow up in extreme poverty yet rise to remarkable heights through determination and hard work. One such inspiring story is now gaining attention on social media. An Indian software engineer, who came from a difficult background, achieved great success and has retired at the age of 34 to travel the world. He shared his journey in a post on Reddit.

Growing Up In Poverty

In the post, he says that he grew up in a small village in India. His father worked for years in an STD booth for a mere salary of 1500 rupees. His family's situation was below the poverty line. He studied in a government school until the 12th grade. He then joined an ordinary government engineering college, from where he graduated with a gold medal. Following that, he got a job at the renowned company Nvidia. After working at Nvidia for 10 years, he resigned in 2022. By then, he had accumulated a decent amount of stocks and savings, the post adds.

From BPL backgrond to retiring at 34. Traveling across the world now with a goal to explore all 195 countries (32 done)..byu/GEM_Gen_Eng_Male inIndian_flex

Later, he also worked for some other companies with a salary of over Rs 1 crore. After that, he decided to quit his job to enjoy life. Now, at the age of 34, the young man is travelling the world with his wife. His goal is to visit all 195 countries in the world. The post mentions that he has already visited 32 countries. The travels are mainly funded by using credit card reward points and airline miles. Many people have commented on the young man's post. Most have said that he is truly an inspiration.