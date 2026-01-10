Kerala BJP Chief Slams Congress, CPI(M) Over Malayalam Language Bill

BJP Chief Attacks Congress, CPI(M) on Language Bill

Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the CPI(M) over the Malayalam Language Bill 2025. Reacting to the bill, Chandrasekhar accused both parties of repeatedly attempting to divide people for electoral gains. He further took a direct aim at Congress leadership for talking about language, in what he termed as "ironical", when they are led by a "Italian lady" and has fielded a "non-Malayalam speaking MP from Wayanad.

Speaking to ANI, the Kerala BJP chief said the CPI(M) had historically tried to divide society on class lines and was now resorting to religion and appeasement politics. He alleged that the Congress, particularly in Karnataka, was playing the "Language chauvinism card" whenever it found itself on the defensive.

Launching an attack on Congress leadership, Chandrasekhar said, "It is ironical that the Congress party, on top of whom sits an Italian lady (Sonia Gandhi), who's the leader, who has brought to Kerala and put on the heads of Wayanad, a non-Malayalam speaking MP (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra), should talk about language and regional identity."

He further claimed that the Congress leadership underestimates the electorate by assuming people could be mislead with what he described as "nonsensical narratives". "The entire calculation of the Congress party is that people are foolish and they can be made fools of by giving them any kind of nonsensical narrative. But those days are over now. People are asking tough questions that you have to answer clearly and precisely," he asserted.

Karnataka CM Warns Kerala Over 'Imposition'

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between Kerala and Karnataka over the proposed bill. Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing grave concerns over the bill.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah warned that making Malayalam compulsory even in Kannada-medium schools could weaken minority-run educational institutions and burden children in border areas.

Emphasising India's pluralistic ethos, the Karnataka CM noted that regions like Kasargod have historically thrived on linguistic harmony, with Malayalam, Kannada, Tulu, Beary and other languages shaping everyday life and identity.

While reiterating Karnataka's pride in the Kannada language, he stressed that language promotion must never become imposition.

Calling for reconsideration, Siddaramaiah urged the Kerala government to engage in wider consultations with linguistic minorities, educators and neighbouring states. He maintained that Karnataka would oppose the bill, if passed, using every constitutional means to defend minority rights and uphold the plural spirit of the Constitution. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)