George Clooney Reveals The Song Paul Mccartney Sang For Him In Private Performance

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney treated actor George Clooney to a personal performance, and the actor was filled with gratitude. The singer performed the song 'When I'm Sixty-Four' when he reached the age last year.

The Hollywood actor marked the milestone in May 2025 and he has now revealed he received a special video message from Paul McCartney in which he belted out the Beatles classic as a birthday surprise, reports 'Female First UK'.

When asked about his 64th birthday, George told The Los Angeles Times newspaper, "I actually got a message from Paul, which is pretty cool. It was a video of him playing 'When I'm Sixty-Four'. I never really thought when I was cutting tobacco in Augusta, Kentucky, that I would meet Paul, much less become friends with him”.

He added,“I feel very in awe. In the scheme of people, you look at Michael Jordan as the best to ever play the game. Paul's got to be in the conversation as one of the greats of all time. So it's really something to have him call up and do 'When I'm Sixty-Four' for you”.

As per 'Female First UK', when asked if he ever sends messages to McCartney, the actor revealed he exchanges messages with the Beatles legend "from time to time".

George went on to recall the chat he had with the musician after hearing Beatles track Now and Then, which was released in 2003 after a previously unheard John Lennon demo tape from the 1970s was completed using modern technology.

George said, "Sure, (I message him) from time to time. He had this song come out, this beautiful Beatles song that had never been released. Dude, it brought me down. It had that Beatles sound and vibe. For those of us who grew up with the Beatles being the end all and be all of everything, it just brought you to a whole other place in time. He sent it to me, and I wrote him back and said, 'Jesus, Paul. It's really beautiful'”.

The Oscar-winner went on to insist he still doesn't see himself as old now he's in his 60s.