HD Kumaraswamy Thanks Mansukh Mandaviya For Sanctioning Multi-Purpose Sports Facility In K'taka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday thanked Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya for sanctioning Rs 14 crore for the construction of a multi-purpose sports facility in Karnataka's Mandya district under the 'Khelo India Scheme'.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy, who represents Mandya Parliamentary constituency, expressed gratitude for responding positively and approving the project.

Administrative approval has been granted for the Construction of a Multipurpose Indoor sporting Hall at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Mandya, he said.

The facility will provide world-class infrastructure for training young athletes, hosting district and state-level competitions, and promoting fitness among the general public, stated Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

With construction set to begin soon, the multi-purpose sports facility is expected to nurture young talent, encourage community participation and place Mandya firmly on the sporting map of Karnataka, he said.

This sanction marks a significant milestone for Mandya, he said.

Notably, Kumaraswamy had shot off a letter to the Union Sports Minister, seeking support for the project and highlighting the sporting potential of Mandya.

In his letter, Kumaraswamy had underlined the urgent need for a modern stadium in Mandya, stating: "The proposed stadium aims to benefit local athletes, sports teams, and the community at large by promoting physical activity, encouraging sports development, and fostering social interaction."

He had said the project would make a "meaningful difference to the sporting community of the region."

He further emphasised that the facility would serve as a major addition to the district's sports infrastructure and has the potential to host national and international sporting events, boosting tourism and the local economy.

Highlighting Mandya's sporting legacy, Kumaraswamy had said: "Several players from Mandya district have represented the State and the Nation at both national and international levels. Many athletes are currently undergoing training at national camps."