JPC Seeks Public Views On Constitution, J&K, Uts Amendment Bills

The Joint Parliamentary Committee constituted to examine three bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, has invited memoranda from the public and stakeholders containing views and suggestions. The memoranda have also been invited on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

JPC Invites Public Submissions

The Committee, chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Aparajita Sarangi, has called for written submissions from the public in general and from NGOs, experts, stakeholders and institutions in particular. "Those interested in submitting memoranda or suggestions may send two copies, in English or Hindi, to the Additional Secretary (DR), Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room No. 018, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001, within 15 days of the advertisement's publication. Submissions may also be sent via email at.... The contact numbers provided are 23035743 and 23034335," Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Confidentiality and Appearances

The Committee stated that all memoranda and suggestions received would form part of its official records and would be treated as "confidential", with the same privileges as the Committee. "Individuals or organisations wishing to appear before the Committee, in addition to submitting written memoranda, have been asked to indicate their willingness specifically. However, the final decision regarding appearances will rest with the Committee," the statement read.

Purpose of the Constitutional Amendment Bill

The 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill aims to remove Ministers, including Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers, who face serious criminal charges carrying imprisonment of 5+ years and detention for 30+ days.

Committee's Deliberations and Demands

Earlier, the committee had invited the Law Commission of India and the VCs of the National Law University, Delhi, and NALSAR University, Hyderabad, to present their views. On December 7, the JPC held its second meeting and conducted comprehensive deliberations on the bill's provisions. The MHA and Law Ministry presented standpoints; MPs raised 25 observations. Key demands: evidence-based justification for bills and international precedents. The MHA got 4 weeks to respond.

Background of the Bills and Committee

Three Bills, namely, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 20 and have been referred to a Joint Committee of both Houses. A 31-member Parliamentary Joint Committee, headed by Aparajita Sarangi, was constituted on November 12, 2025, to review three Bills seeking to remove Ministers of the Union and State governments, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, who face serious criminal charges. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)