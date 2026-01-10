'Parasakthi' Release: Sivakarthikeyan Surprises Fans At Chennai Theatre

'Parasakthi' Release Turns into a Festival

Actor Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited film 'Parasakthi' has finally opened in theatres after receiving its censor certificate, much to the excitement of fans across Tamil Nadu. The release day appeared to have turned into a memorable occasion for many as celebrations erupted outside cinema halls.

Sivakarthikeyan Joins Fan Celebrations

Adding to the joyous moment, Sivakarthikeyan arrived at a Chennai theatre on the morning of his film's release, leaving the crowd highly excited. In visuals from the site, the actor could be seen being greeted by cheering fans, loud whistles, and flower garlands as he met moviegoers and celebrated the release.

Sivakarthikeyan's presence sparked immense enthusiasm, with fans calling out to him and expressing their love. The actor briefly interacted with the fans and thanked them for their support.

Meanwhile, cinema halls across the state also witnessed a festive atmosphere. Posters of Sivakarthikeyan were adorned with garlands, drums were played, and fans danced their hearts out as they expressed the strong connection they share with the actor and his films.

Film Overcomes Censor Hurdles

Over the past few days, Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' faced delays due to censor issues. On Friday, the makers confirmed the CBFC clearance on social media and wrote, "A fire that speaks to all ages #Parasakthi censored with a U/A - striking theatres worldwide from Tomorrow."

A fire that speaks to all ages #Parasakthi censored with a U/A - striking theatres worldwide from Tomorrow#ParasakthiFromPongal#ParasakthiFromJan10@siva_kartikeyan @Sudha_Kongara @iam_ravimohan @Atharvaamurali @gvprakash @DawnPicturesOff @redgiantmovies_ @Aakashbaskaran... twitter/t95NZmm6Do - DawnPictures (@DawnPicturesOff) January 9, 2026

About 'Parasakthi'

Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in the lead roles.

A Politically Charged Drama

The film's trailer was unveiled recently, offering a glimpse into a politically charged story centred on Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition. The three-minute and sixteen-second trailer opens with Sivakarthikeyan's face-off with Ravi Mohan on the rooftop of the train. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan portrayed a grounded character as a coal tosser at the Indian Railways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudha Kongara (@sudha_kongara)

The trailer highlights the raging protests against the Central Government for the Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu. Atharvaa Murali plays the younger brother of Sivakarthikeyan's character, whose decision to join the agitation initially creates tension within the family. Sivakarthikeyan delivers a strong performance, with impactful dialogue and playful chemistry with Sreeleela. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)