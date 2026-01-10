24-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In Alaska After Solo Trip To Denali In Extreme Cold

A 24-year-old student from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh has reportedly gone missing in Alaska, United States, during a solo trip taken over the Christmas holidays. The student, Karasani Hari Krishna Reddy, is pursuing a Master's degree in Houston, Texas.

Hari left for Alaska on December 22 and was travelling alone using public transport. He last contacted his friends and family on December 30. Since then, there has been no communication from him, raising serious concern.

Last known location was Denali

According to his friends in the United States, Hari was staying at a hotel in Denali, a remote and mountainous region in Alaska. His mobile phone signal was last traced on December 31 in Denali.

Friends said he was reported missing to the Alaska State Troopers on January 3. Police confirmed that Hari was last seen leaving the Aurora Denali Lodge on December 31.

Authorities believe he may have travelled towards the Fairbanks area, though this has not yet been confirmed.

Extreme cold adds to fears

The disappearance has caused alarm due to the extremely harsh weather conditions in Alaska at the time. Temperatures between December 31 and January 1 reportedly dropped to around minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Tourists usually avoid visiting Alaska during peak winter because of the severe cold, snow, and limited daylight. It remains unclear why Hari chose to travel during this dangerous period.

His friends said they do not know the exact purpose of his trip. He had only informed them that he was going on a vacation and would return in about two weeks.

Depended on public transport

Friends also revealed that Hari did not know how to drive and depended entirely on public transport. Before leaving Houston, he told them he would stay in Denali and return by January 3 or 4, according to a report by The Times of India.

Initially, his roommates believed he was unable to contact them due to poor mobile network in mountainous areas. However, concerns increased after they checked his credit card records and noticed a transaction made using a local cab service.

Friends seek help through social media

Hari's friends, with help from local police, have posted missing person notices on Facebook and Instagram. They have urged people to contact authorities if they have seen him or have any information.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society (APNRT) officials said they have not received any request for help from Hari's parents so far. They added that they are in touch with local representatives in the US.

Though Alaska is famous for its natural beauty and rare sights like the Northern Lights, it is also known for its dangers. According to US officials, nearly 2,000 people go missing in Alaska every year. In many cases, the bodies are never found.

The search for Hari Krishna Reddy is ongoing as friends and well-wishers continue to hope for his safe return.