Türkiye, UK Advance Economic Ties
(MENAFN) Aiming for a $40 billion trade objective, Türkiye and the United Kingdom on Thursday endorsed a fresh Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) Action Plan that includes 16 specific initiatives, along with a mutual recognition accord, during senior-level negotiations in London.
The deals were formalized as part of the 8th session of the Türkiye–UK JETCO, coinciding with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat’s official trip to London.
Bolat conferred with Peter Kyle, the UK’s secretary of state for business and trade, where talks centered on bilateral commerce, economic collaboration, and fresh opportunities for trade and investment built on what he described as mutual confidence and a win-win formula.
“We will continue to maintain and strengthen our multifaceted cooperation with the United Kingdom in trade and investment, as in all other areas, and to work towards elevating our trade relations to the level of a strategic partnership,” Bolat stated on US social media platform X.
“I sincerely hope that the deep-rooted friendship between our two countries will continue to grow stronger in the economic sphere as well, yielding fruitful outcomes and contributing to our shared vision of sustainable development,” he added.
Bolat emphasized that the JETCO gathering in London produced not only the signing of the JETCO Protocol but also agreements designed to broaden bilateral collaboration.
“Within the scope of the JETCO Meeting, in addition to the JETCO Protocol, we signed the JETCO Action Plan, which contains 16 concrete action items and plays a key role in the development and deepening of our bilateral cooperation, as well as the Mutual Recognition Agreement on Authorised Economic Operators,” he explained.
