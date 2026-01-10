Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Ambassador Officially Begins Duties In Mexico

Azerbaijan's Ambassador Officially Begins Duties In Mexico


2026-01-10 01:05:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Mexico Seymur Fataliyev has presented a copy of his credentials to Jonathan Chait, Director General of Protocol at Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Azernews reports, the information was shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico and reviewed prospects for expanding cooperation in various areas.

It should be noted that Seymur Fataliyev was appointed as Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Mexico on October 27 last year.

MENAFN10012026000195011045ID1110580080



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search