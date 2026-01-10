Drones Attack Oil Depot In Russia's Volgograd Region, Causing Fire
“In the Oktyabrsky district, as a result of the fall of UAV debris, a fire has been reported at an oil dep t,” the message says.
According to the Russian governor, the relevant services are working“at the scene of the incident.”
Bocharov added that, according to his“preliminary data, there are no casualties.”Read also: Enemy drones attack Dnipro, series of explosions rock city
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Oskolneftesnab oil depo in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and a military warehouse of material and technical resources in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.
Illustrative photo: @DijlahTv / X
