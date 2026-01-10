Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drones Attack Oil Depot In Russia's Volgograd Region, Causing Fire

Drones Attack Oil Depot In Russia's Volgograd Region, Causing Fire


2026-01-10 01:05:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the governor of the Russian Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov, on Telegram.

“In the Oktyabrsky district, as a result of the fall of UAV debris, a fire has been reported at an oil dep t,” the message says.

According to the Russian governor, the relevant services are working“at the scene of the incident.”

Bocharov added that, according to his“preliminary data, there are no casualties.”

Read also: Enemy drones attack Dnipro, series of explosions rock city

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Oskolneftesnab oil depo in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and a military warehouse of material and technical resources in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

Illustrative photo: @DijlahTv / X

MENAFN10012026000193011044ID1110580076



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search