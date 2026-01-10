Cold Air Mass To Bring More Rainfall To Western Regions-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 10 (Petra) –Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said a chance remains for of scattered showers in the Kingdom's western regions, adding that downpour will decrease this evening, and the weather will tend to stabilize.In its report, the JMD warns of poor horizontal visibility this morning and night due to fog formation over the mountainous areas and some desert and plain regions.The JMD noted frost conditions are also forecast in the late night hours over the high southern mountains.Temperatures will rise slightly on Sunday and the weather will be cold in most areas and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.On Monday, the mercury will drop slightly, with sunny and cold weather forecast almost nationwide, as southwesterly winds will be active, stirring up dust in the desert regions.Saturday's maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 10-4 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 22C, sliding to 12C at night.