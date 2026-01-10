403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Exhibition Of Still Photography Inaugurated At 18Th Global Film Festival Noida 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The Exhibition of Still Photography was ceremoniously inaugurated at the 18th Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) 2025 at the iconic Marwah Film City, Noida, adding a powerful visual dimension to the festival's vibrant celebrations. The exhibition, conceptualized and designed by the talented students of the AAFT School of Photography, stood as a testimony to creative excellence, youthful vision, and the evolving language of visual storytelling.
The inauguration was graced by an eminent gathering of international dignitaries, including H.E. Juris Bone, Ambassador of Latvia; H.E. Alberto Antonio, Ambassador of Uruguay; and H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste. Also present were Cdr. K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General, Union of Comoros; Ms. Inga Skruzmane, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Latvia; Mr. Faisal Mahmud, Press Minister, High Commission of Bangladesh; Mr. Metsing Ediel Lemphane, Counsellor, High Commission of Lesotho; Ms. Nohely Salinas Gonzalez, 3rd Secretary, Embassy of Panama; Ms. Ediza Marlene Jimenez Moreno, Embassy of Panama; and Mr. Ibrahim Besthawi, Counsellor, Embassy of the State of Palestine.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and President of AAFT, emphasized the timeless power of photography. He stated that photographs are a universal language capable of capturing emotions, documenting history, and bridging cultures without words. He lauded the students of AAFT for presenting compelling visual narratives that reflect social realities, artistic sensitivity, and global perspectives.
The exhibition attracted wide appreciation from diplomats, filmmakers, artists, and visitors, who praised the depth, composition, and storytelling evident in the showcased works. The Still Photography Exhibition emerged as a significant highlight of the 18th Global Film Festival Noida 2025, reinforcing the festival's commitment to nurturing young talent and celebrating the arts as a vital force of cultural expression and international understanding.
The inauguration was graced by an eminent gathering of international dignitaries, including H.E. Juris Bone, Ambassador of Latvia; H.E. Alberto Antonio, Ambassador of Uruguay; and H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste. Also present were Cdr. K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General, Union of Comoros; Ms. Inga Skruzmane, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Latvia; Mr. Faisal Mahmud, Press Minister, High Commission of Bangladesh; Mr. Metsing Ediel Lemphane, Counsellor, High Commission of Lesotho; Ms. Nohely Salinas Gonzalez, 3rd Secretary, Embassy of Panama; Ms. Ediza Marlene Jimenez Moreno, Embassy of Panama; and Mr. Ibrahim Besthawi, Counsellor, Embassy of the State of Palestine.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and President of AAFT, emphasized the timeless power of photography. He stated that photographs are a universal language capable of capturing emotions, documenting history, and bridging cultures without words. He lauded the students of AAFT for presenting compelling visual narratives that reflect social realities, artistic sensitivity, and global perspectives.
The exhibition attracted wide appreciation from diplomats, filmmakers, artists, and visitors, who praised the depth, composition, and storytelling evident in the showcased works. The Still Photography Exhibition emerged as a significant highlight of the 18th Global Film Festival Noida 2025, reinforcing the festival's commitment to nurturing young talent and celebrating the arts as a vital force of cultural expression and international understanding.
Company:-Marwah Studios
User:- Sanjay Shah
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-01204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment