Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Industrial Output Climbs


2026-01-10 12:53:38
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s manufacturing activity expanded 2.4% year-on-year in November, according to figures released Friday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Out of the 12 categories tracked, seven registered annual growth, while five experienced contractions.

The high-technology index jumped 30.9% compared to the same month last year, while capital goods output advanced 10.9% and medium-high technology manufacturing rose 8.6%.

Conversely, the low-technology index slipped 4.6% annually, and production of non-durable consumer items decreased 6.4%.

On a month-to-month basis, total industrial activity grew 2.5% in November.

Nine of the 12 sectors recorded monthly improvements, while three posted declines.

Among the strongest monthly performers, medium-high technology manufacturing rose 10.5%, capital goods production increased 5.9%, and medium-low technology output gained 4.8%.

Meanwhile, the mining and quarrying index fell 4.8% compared to October, while energy generation edged down 0.7%.

