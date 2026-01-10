403
Türkiye’s Industrial Output Climbs
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s manufacturing activity expanded 2.4% year-on-year in November, according to figures released Friday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
Out of the 12 categories tracked, seven registered annual growth, while five experienced contractions.
The high-technology index jumped 30.9% compared to the same month last year, while capital goods output advanced 10.9% and medium-high technology manufacturing rose 8.6%.
Conversely, the low-technology index slipped 4.6% annually, and production of non-durable consumer items decreased 6.4%.
On a month-to-month basis, total industrial activity grew 2.5% in November.
Nine of the 12 sectors recorded monthly improvements, while three posted declines.
Among the strongest monthly performers, medium-high technology manufacturing rose 10.5%, capital goods production increased 5.9%, and medium-low technology output gained 4.8%.
Meanwhile, the mining and quarrying index fell 4.8% compared to October, while energy generation edged down 0.7%.
