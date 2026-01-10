TN Strengthens Ecological Protection, Expands Reserved Forest Network Across 10 Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) In a major push to strengthen ecological protection and climate resilience, the Tamil Nadu government has notified 100 forest blocks as Reserved Forests (RF) over the last four years, significantly expanding the state's legally protected green cover.

The move, implemented between 2021 and 2025, reflects a sustained policy focus on conserving biodiversity-rich landscapes, securing wildlife corridors and safeguarding critical ecosystems against long-term environmental pressures.

According to official data released by Forest Minister R.S. Raja Kannappan, the latest notifications have added around 135 sq km to the state's reserved forest area, increasing it from 26,450 sq km to 26,585 sq km.

The newly notified forest blocks span 13,494.95 hectares and are spread across 10 districts -- Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Kallakurichi, Theni, Sivaganga, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Salem and Tenkasi.

Among the additions, the Highways Forest Block in Theni district, covering 2,836.33 hectares, is the single largest.

Officials said its notification underlines the government's emphasis on protecting ecologically sensitive landscapes that play a vital role in maintaining habitat continuity and climate stability.

In the Nilgiris, forest officials highlighted the importance of the newly notified blocks in strengthening wildlife connectivity.

Vengatesh Prabhu, Divisional Forest Officer (Gudalur), said the Cherumulli forest block borders the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, while the Yellamalai forest block lies close to the Mukurthi National Park.

Bringing these areas under RF status, he said, would improve biodiversity conservation, enhance forest fire management and ensure long-term habitat protection in some of the state's most species-rich zones.

Prabhu noted that many of the lands now notified were earlier classified as janmam reserve lands. A special committee set up by the state government is identifying ecologically critical parcels that can be notified quickly.

"Seven to eight more proposals, involving about 100 hectares, have already been forwarded to the government," he said.

The notification of forest lands in the Megamalai region has drawn particular attention from conservationists. Officials said the Highways Forest Block and adjoining extensions fall within the Megamalai–Srivilliputhur landscape, a key part of the southern Western Ghats known for high endemism and the movement of elephants, tigers and other wildlife.

The newly notified blocks are expected to function as buffer and connectivity zones, helping curb fragmentation and regulate land-use pressures.

In Dindigul, the process has resolved disputes that had stalled notifications for years. Divisional Forest Officer Naga Satish said several forest blocks had remained unnotified for nearly two decades due to boundary ambiguities.

"A major survey exercise was required, and some of these patches are critical habitats, including for the slender loris," he said.

Senior officials stressed that each notification followed a rigorous legal process under Section 16 of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882.

By granting permanent legal status to these forests, the state aims to secure wildlife habitats, protect watersheds, enhance carbon sequestration and reinforce forests as long-term ecological infrastructure essential for biodiversity, water security and climate resilience.