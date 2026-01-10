403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Demands Syria’s SDF Honor March 10 Accord Terms
(MENAFN) Ankara is watching closely as a terrorist organization fails to honor commitments made two months ago, Türkiye's top diplomat warned Friday.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared that Türkiye anticipates the YPG/SDF terrorist group will adhere to a March 10 accord signed with Syria and meet its binding commitments, according to remarks delivered during a joint Türkiye-Indonesia foreign and defense ministers session in Ankara.
Fidan emphasized the critical nature of maintaining stability across Syria, noting that public order remains vital for citizen welfare and prosperity. He underscored that counterterrorism operations must proceed with maximum effectiveness.
"We are closely monitoring where things stand at the latest stage and what is being done," Fidan stated, revealing he conducted discussions earlier Friday with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani.
Türkiye regards Syria's stability as inseparable from its own national security, Defense Minister Yasar Guler said, affirming continued backing for Syria's anti-terrorism campaign and preservation of its sovereignty and territorial boundaries.
The Syrian presidency revealed on March 10, 2025, that an integration agreement had been finalized with the SDF, designed to bring the group under government authority while reinforcing national unity and blocking separatist movements.
Officials report that in the two months following, the SDF has demonstrated zero concrete progress toward fulfilling agreement provisions.
Syria's administration has ramped up nationwide security measures since the December 2024 removal of the Assad regime, which controlled the country for 24 years.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared that Türkiye anticipates the YPG/SDF terrorist group will adhere to a March 10 accord signed with Syria and meet its binding commitments, according to remarks delivered during a joint Türkiye-Indonesia foreign and defense ministers session in Ankara.
Fidan emphasized the critical nature of maintaining stability across Syria, noting that public order remains vital for citizen welfare and prosperity. He underscored that counterterrorism operations must proceed with maximum effectiveness.
"We are closely monitoring where things stand at the latest stage and what is being done," Fidan stated, revealing he conducted discussions earlier Friday with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani.
Türkiye regards Syria's stability as inseparable from its own national security, Defense Minister Yasar Guler said, affirming continued backing for Syria's anti-terrorism campaign and preservation of its sovereignty and territorial boundaries.
The Syrian presidency revealed on March 10, 2025, that an integration agreement had been finalized with the SDF, designed to bring the group under government authority while reinforcing national unity and blocking separatist movements.
Officials report that in the two months following, the SDF has demonstrated zero concrete progress toward fulfilling agreement provisions.
Syria's administration has ramped up nationwide security measures since the December 2024 removal of the Assad regime, which controlled the country for 24 years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment