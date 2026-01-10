The Neurowave Somatic Neuropsychotherapy Method Receives Scientific Foundation In Five Peer-Reviewed Publications

MENAFN - GetNews) NeuroWave Somatic Neuropsychotherapy Method is now scientifically validated. Five new peer-reviewed publications establish its foundation, bridging cutting-edge neuroscience with transformative therapeutic practice for enhanced mental health treatment.

New York - Vadim Borisov, creator of the NeuroWave somatic neuropsychotherapy method, has announced the release of five scientific books describing the theoretical and practical foundations of the method. All publications are available for free download at neurowavetherapy/book. The books will soon be available on Amazon.

"For years, we've been asked the same questions," says Vadim Borisov. "What can I read? Where can I find a structured, scientific description of the method for educators? Is there something serious, not oversimplified? And we knew - we had to sit down and write. Not an article. Not a social media post. A complete scientific work that would explain the method from its foundations to its validation."







For the author, this was not an easy decision. Writing scientific literature is entirely different from conducting therapy or training specialists. It requires a different lens. A different precision. A different language.

"We made the decision to describe the method with maximum responsibility," continues Borisov. "To use scientific language. Not to simplify where simplification kills the essence. Not to turn neuropsychology into pop psychology. We understood this would narrow the audience initially. But the professional community needed exactly this kind of text - thorough, precise, structured."

The result is five books. Each describes a separate aspect of the method at a fundamental level. NeuroWave I is devoted to the scientific foundations of somatic neuropsychotherapy. The second book examines regulation, resilience, and recovery. The third delves into sensitivity, pleasure, and the quality of experience. The fourth explores energy, vitality, and sexuality as functions of regulation. The fifth presents method validation and scientific perspective.

"This truly was the intellectual work of our entire past year," admits Borisov. "We reconsidered every concept. Verified every formulation. Searched for precise terms where we previously relied on practitioners' intuitive understanding."

Borisov doesn't hide it - the books turned out to be complex. This is not the kind of reading you consume in an evening with a glass of wine.







"We know the language may seem difficult," he says. "Especially for those encountering neuropsychological terminology for the first time. But we consciously chose this path. Because the method deserves it. Because the professional community - psychologists, psychotherapists, researchers, body-oriented practitioners - asked for exactly this kind of text."

This is the classic dilemma of any scientific project that wants to be accessible. Either you simplify and lose precision. Or you preserve precision and lose part of your audience.

"In the future, we plan to publish a more accessible book," adds Borisov. "Easier to read, but still substantive. For those interested in the method but not ready to dive into academic language. But first, we needed to create the scientific foundation. Now it exists."

Free and for Everyone

The decision to make the books completely free was made immediately. No paid access. No subscriptions. Just a short form on the website - and all five books can be downloaded.

"If the professional community had been waiting years for these texts, it would be strange to put commercial barriers in front of them," explains Borisov. "We want the method to be studied, criticized, and developed. And for that, it must be accessible."







The books are already available for download at neurowavetherapy/book. They will soon appear on Amazon, opening access to an international audience.

"This is a milestone for us," admits Borisov. "We've been developing this method for decades. We've seen how it works. We've trained specialists. But only now has it received a complete scientific description. Something that can be verified. Something that can be cited in research. Something that withstands the critical gaze of the professional community."

Borisov is honest - this is not a mass-market product. The books are primarily valuable for researchers who want to understand the mechanisms of the method. For psychologists and psychotherapists seeking theoretical justification for practical techniques. For body-oriented practitioners who value the connection between somatics and neuropsychology.

"If you've been waiting for the moment when the method would receive a scientific description - that moment has arrived," concludes Borisov. "We've opened what we've been creating for years. Now it's available to everyone ready to engage with it."

Five books. A year of work. Free access. The NeuroWave method has received its first complete scientific description, open for study, verification, and development by the professional community. Publications can be downloaded at neurowavetherapy/book and will soon be available on Amazon.