Russia Loses At Least 19 Generals During Full-Scale War Against Ukraine - Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to The Insider, this is evidenced by open-source data and reports from Russian and Ukrainian sources, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that losses among senior command personnel occurred both directly on the front line and in the rear - as a result of strikes on headquarters, sabotage, and bombings on Russian territory. Several generals were killed by sniper fire or artillery strikes in the first months of the war.

Not all deaths were officially confirmed by Moscow.

In 2022, it became known that General Andrey Sukhovetsky was killed - he died during the occupation of Chernihiv region from a sniper's bullet and became the first general whose death was confirmed by Russia. Others killed include Oleg Mityaev, Vladimir Frolov, Andrey Simonov, Kanamat Botashev, and Roman Kutuzov.

Also in 2022, reports emerged about the death of Major General Andrey Kolesnikov; however, in 2023 propagandist Vladimir Solovyov published what was presented as a recent report from Syria in which Kolesnikov appeared as an interviewee, having assumed the position of deputy commander of the Russian grouping.

In the following year, 2023, the list expanded to include Generals Dmitry Ulyanov, Sergei Goryachev, Oleg Tsokov, Vladimir Zavadsky, among others.

In 2024 and 2025, those killed included the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Igor Kirillov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yaroslav Moskalik, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Mikhail Gudkov, and Head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian General Staff Fanil Sarvarov.

Some of those killed were retired at the time of their deaths or were serving in volunteer and assault units, including formations such as "Storm Z" and private military companies, the outlet notes.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in December 2025, Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff and a lieutenant general, was killed in Moscow as a result of a car bombing.