Viewx Unveils 15.6-Inch Glasses-Free 3D Spatial Smart Display At CES 2026

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - At the CES 2026 booth of Wuhu Token Sciences, technology company ViewX officially launched its self-developed 15.6-inch Spatial Smart Display. ViewX is an invested affiliate of Wuhu Token Sciences co., and is currently exhibiting at their booth. This glasses-free 3D display delivers natural and realistic stereoscopic visuals while offering seamless one-touch switching between 2D and 3D modes - no additional glasses or external devices required - meeting diverse visual needs across multiple usage scenarios.







ViewX Liber 15.6 Glass-free Spatial AI 3D Display

Compared to conventional 3D displays that often rely on dedicated hardware or closed ecosystems, ViewX's Spatial Smart Display stands out with superior compatibility, openness, and ease of use. It connects effortlessly to a wide range of devices including laptops, desktops, gaming consoles, tablets, and smartphones, and supports major operating systems such as Windows, macOS, and Android - delivering true plug-and-play functionality without complicated setup.

At the core of the product are its dual-mode intelligent display system and one-click 2D-to-3D conversion technology. Notably, the 2D image quality remains excellent: by utilizing Grin liquid crystal lens technology (Gradient Index Liquid Crystal Lens), the display effectively eliminates the moiré patterns commonly seen in traditional glasses-free 3D solutions, achieving truly lossless 2D performance alongside high-quality glasses-free 3D.

Users can switch viewing modes instantly without any extra hardware. This breakthrough significantly lowers the barrier to entry for 3D experiences, simplifies operation, and enables rapid conversion of regular 2D content into immersive 3D visuals - suitable for everyday video streaming, gaming, online education, and other high-quality visual applications.

The display integrates an independent computing module and embedded system, powered by advanced AI algorithms that precisely reconstruct natural depth information, delivering rich, layered, and highly immersive 3D visuals.

During CES 2026, the product drew strong interest from attendees with its smooth performance, accurate color reproduction, and convincing 3D depth effect. Many visitors stayed for extended hands-on sessions and in-depth discussions about the technology. ViewX CTO Worren Feng commented: "With this product, we aim to remove the traditional limitations of 3D viewing scenarios, move toward a vision of 'Everything in 3D,' and redefine the future of human-computer visual interaction."

The ViewX Spatial Smart Display is scheduled to launch in the U.S. market in the first half of 2026, with plans for gradual global rollout thereafter.







At the 2026 CES exhibition site, visitors are fully immersed in the ViewX experience.

About ViewX

ViewX is dedicated to the innovation and boundary expansion of visual interaction technologies, and actively pursues exploration in the field of spatial intelligence. Adhering to a people-oriented design philosophy, the company is committed to advancing cutting-edge technologies and has developed a series of high-quality solutions that deeply integrate innovation and practicality. By breaking down the barriers between technological innovation and user experience, ViewX strives to enable users to perceive the world through a new immersive approach.







ViewX logo

Contact Us:

CMO Van Wu

Email: ...

Facebook: ViewX

