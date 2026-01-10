Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Up on Friday Open

2026-01-10 12:08:24
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship stock index launched Friday's session at 12,130.19 points, climbing 0.35% or 42.22 points above the prior day's closing level.

Thursday witnessed Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 advance 0.49%, settling at an unprecedented record peak of 12,087.97 points amid daily transaction volumes totaling 149 billion liras ($3.45 billion).

At 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), currency markets showed the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) pair trading at 43.1335, while the EUR/TRY exchange rate registered 50.2820, and the GBP/TRY rate stood at 57.9820.

Commodity pricing reflected one ounce of gold valued at $4,475.60, as Brent crude oil hovered near $62.35 per barrel in global energy markets.

