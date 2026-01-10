403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Up on Friday Open
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship stock index launched Friday's session at 12,130.19 points, climbing 0.35% or 42.22 points above the prior day's closing level.
Thursday witnessed Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 advance 0.49%, settling at an unprecedented record peak of 12,087.97 points amid daily transaction volumes totaling 149 billion liras ($3.45 billion).
At 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), currency markets showed the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) pair trading at 43.1335, while the EUR/TRY exchange rate registered 50.2820, and the GBP/TRY rate stood at 57.9820.
Commodity pricing reflected one ounce of gold valued at $4,475.60, as Brent crude oil hovered near $62.35 per barrel in global energy markets.
Thursday witnessed Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 advance 0.49%, settling at an unprecedented record peak of 12,087.97 points amid daily transaction volumes totaling 149 billion liras ($3.45 billion).
At 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), currency markets showed the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) pair trading at 43.1335, while the EUR/TRY exchange rate registered 50.2820, and the GBP/TRY rate stood at 57.9820.
Commodity pricing reflected one ounce of gold valued at $4,475.60, as Brent crude oil hovered near $62.35 per barrel in global energy markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment