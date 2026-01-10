Republic Day Aerobatics: Chicken To Replace Buffalo Meat To Keep Skies Clear Of Black Kites During Airshow

MENAFN - Live Mint) Preparations for this year's grand Republic Day celebrations are in full swing. Fighter jets are all set to roar and slice through the national capital's skies and amaze the spectators across the country with a wide array of aerial stunts and manoeuvres. In order to prevent any unforeseen tragedy due to bird strikes on low-flying aircraft, the Delhi Forest Department is taking measures to keep the skies clear of black kites.

For the first time, chicken instead of buffalo meat will be used to manage the movement of black kites during the celebrations.

As many as 20 locations across the city across the city have been identified where a total of 1,275 kg of boneless chicken meat will be fed over a period of 7 days to keep these birds away from aircraft routes.

Speaking to PTI about the need of such a measure, an official said,“This is an annual preventive exercise undertaken before the Republic Day air show. Birds such as black kites are naturally drawn to open areas and food sources, and if they enter the flying corridor, they can pose a serious hazard to aircraft performing low-level manoeuvres.”

Buffalo meat to replace chicken - here's why

Clarifying the reason due to which chicken will be fed this year, the official added,“Earlier, buffalo meat was used for this purpose. This year, chicken meat will be used for the first time. Our effort is to strike a balance between wildlife management and the smooth conduct of the Republic Day celebrations.”

On Wednesday, Delhi government's Department of Forests and Wildlife issued a short-term notice inviting quotations for the supply of boneless chicken meat. According to the tender document, the meat will be supplied between 15 and 26 January. A total of 170 kg meat supply is scheduled for each of the days - on January 15, 18, 19, 20, 23 and 25 - and a higher quantity of 255 kg on January 22. All consignments need to be delivered at Wazirabad's Wildlife Rescue Centre.

As per the tender, the meat must be supplied in 20 to 30-gm pieces, packed in five-kg packets. Daily consignments over the specified period range between 34 and 51 packets, depending on the quantity.

The meat-throwing exercise will be carried out near Mandi House, Delhi Gate and Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, including sensitive zones such as the Red Fort and Jama Masjid, among others. This exercise is carried out every year in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) ahead of the air show.

The bird feeding hotspots are identified every year based on bird movement patterns, the official said, adding,“Areas such as the Red Fort and Jama Masjid see a higher influx of kites, increasing the risk of birds straying into the flight path. By feeding them at designated points, we ensure they stay away from the air show route and also remain adequately fed.”