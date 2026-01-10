Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Deep Depression In Bay Of Bengal Triggers Rain Alert Across Chennai And Coastal Districts

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy rains are set to lash parts of Tamil Nadu as a deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies weather activity. IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts across several districts, including Chennai, with rough seas

The India Meteorological Department has placed several Tamil Nadu districts under an orange alert as a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal strengthens rainfall activity. Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Puducherry and the Karaikal region are also likely to receive intense showers. The system is forecast to continue bringing heavy rain over parts of Tamil Nadu through January 10 and 11, raising concerns over waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Chennai and surrounding districts including Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram are under a yellow alert for heavy rain. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. In Chennai, skies are likely to remain generally cloudy with moderate to heavy rain in some areas. The city's temperature is expected to hover around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius during the day, with a minimum near 24 degrees Celsius.

The deep depression is currently positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka and is moving northwestwards. IMD has warned of strong surface winds reaching 35 to 45 kmph along coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Squally weather with gusts up to 60 kmph may prevail till the evening of January 10 before gradually weakening. Rough sea conditions are expected along the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar, adjoining Comorin area and coastal waters near Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry until conditions improve.