Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Inside Actor's Fitness Routine, Diet Plan Check Here

Hrithik Roshan has turned 52. He was born on January 10, 1974. Hrithik comes from a film family. Having been a part of many hit films, Hrithik takes special care of his fitness. He is one of the fittest stars in the industry

At 52, Hrithik Roshan works hard to keep his body strong and fit. He works out regularly at the gym. To stay fit, he also takes long walks along with his exercises. The biggest secret to his fitness is discipline. He maintains a balanced lifestyle.

Hrithik works out hard 5 days a week for 45-60 mins. He focuses on back-biceps and chest-triceps to keep his body fit and strong.

A big secret to Hrithik's fitness is walking 10,000 steps daily, along with his workouts. This keeps his body toned. He also focuses on mental health and enjoys meditation.

Hrithik follows a strict, balanced diet, eating 6-7 small meals a day. He eats chicken, egg whites, fish, and sweet potatoes. His meals include various roasted veggies and tandoori chicken.

Hrithik debuted with the 2000 blockbuster 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. He has since starred in many hits like Krrish, War, Vikram Vedha, and Fighter.