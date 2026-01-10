Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Mornings And Fog In The City North Karnataka Under Cold Wave Conditions

Cold and foggy mornings grip Bengaluru as temperatures dip below normal, while North Karnataka districts remain under cold wave conditions. IMD issues alerts with dry weather likely across most parts of the state.

Bengaluru is experiencing a sharp dip in temperatures, with cold and foggy conditions prevailing during the early morning hours on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a minimum temperature of around 15°C and a maximum of 26°C for the city.

Dry weather is expected to dominate, although patchy light rain may occur in nearby areas. Humidity levels are likely to remain high at around 76 percent, with moderate winds blowing at 20.5 kmph.

Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are forecast to stay in the moderate range (60–110).

Parts of South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur and Mysuru, are expected to witness partly cloudy to cloudy skies as the day progresses.

Daytime temperatures across these districts may remain 2 to 3°C below normal, while night temperatures are likely to stay near normal or slightly above average.

Despite cloud cover, dry weather conditions are expected to prevail across the region.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bidar, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts due to an intensifying cold wave.

Several districts in North Interior Karnataka, including Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir and Ballari, have been experiencing persistent dry and cold conditions for the past few days, which are expected to continue.

Night temperatures in some areas may fall 0.5°C to 4°C below normal, increasing discomfort during early morning and late night hours.

The coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, along with Malnad regions such as Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu, are likely to experience clear to partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Weather conditions are expected to remain dry, with no significant rainfall activity.

Meanwhile, the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka appears to be weakening and is unlikely to influence Karnataka's weather significantly in the immediate term.