Algeria To Boost Pharma Raw Material Production
In a plenary session of the Council of the Nation, the minister said that the Saidal group has begun implementing several major projects in the industry, in addition to others already planned, which will help reduce Algeria's imports of raw materials for drug manufacturing, currently estimated at USD 3 billion per year. Saidal is a public pharmaceutical group in Algeria.
Kouidri mentioned the launch of strategic raw material manufacturing projects by Saidal, aimed especially at producing anticancer drugs, antibiotics, medications for cardiovascular diseases, antidiabetics, anti-inflammatories, hormones, paracetamol, among others.
Read more:
Brazil's mission to Algeria boosts direct trade
Translated by Guilherme MirandaAPS
The post Algeria to boost pharma raw material production appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment