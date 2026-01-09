Algeria To Boost Pharma Raw Material Production

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Algeria has launched several local projects to produce pharmaceutical raw materials, according to an announcement by the country's Minister of the Pharmaceutical Industry, Ouacim Kouidri, reported by Algeria's press agency APS on Thursday (8). The aim is for these initiatives to help reduce the country's imports of these inputs by 60%.

In a plenary session of the Council of the Nation, the minister said that the Saidal group has begun implementing several major projects in the industry, in addition to others already planned, which will help reduce Algeria's imports of raw materials for drug manufacturing, currently estimated at USD 3 billion per year. Saidal is a public pharmaceutical group in Algeria.

Kouidri mentioned the launch of strategic raw material manufacturing projects by Saidal, aimed especially at producing anticancer drugs, antibiotics, medications for cardiovascular diseases, antidiabetics, anti-inflammatories, hormones, paracetamol, among others.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

APS

