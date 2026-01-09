Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Advances Louisiana REE Processing Plans, Showcases Momentum For Rapidsx Commercialization

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) and may include paid advertising.



Ucore reports preparations for heavy rare earth element (“REE”) processing at its Strategic Metals Complex in Alexandria, Louisiana, with a goal of commissioning the first commercial RapidSX(TM) separation unit in mid-2026.

RapidSX is Ucore's proprietary REE separation platform designed to improve on conventional solvent extraction processes. Ucore's broader mission is to establish a resilient, vertically integrated REE supply chain in North America.

Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) is signaling a major leap forward in the race to establish a secure Western supply chain for heavy rare earth elements, with plans ramping up for commercial operations targeted in Louisiana by 2026. The company recently released detailed information about significant progress on its proprietary rapid-separation technology and its transition from demonstration testing in Canada toward full deployment at a U.S. facility that could help reduce longstanding dependencies on foreign processors. The announcement underscores not only technological advancement but also strategic alignment with North American critical-mineral security goals.

In the announcement, Ucore highlights the company's preparations for heavy rare earth element (“REE”) processing at its Strategic Metals Complex in Alexandria, Louisiana, with a goal of commissioning the first commercial RapidSX(TM) separation unit in mid-2026. This project builds on nearly two years of...

