Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Marks A Strategic Inflection Point With $7,800,421 In Total Financing Following Closing Of LIFE, Flow Through, And Final Hard Dollar Offering

LaFleur Minerals Inc., a Canadian near-term gold producer, just announced the closure of a non-brokered hard dollar private placement yielding gross proceeds of $900,000

This follows the recently closed LIFE offering that yielded $4,695,000 and a Flow-Through offering that brought in $2,205,421, bringing total proceeds to $7,800,421 With these funds, LaFleur is set to commission and restart gold production operations at its wholly owned Beacon Gold Mine and Mill, which it acquired in Fall 2024

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is a Canadian gold exploration and development company advancing its district-scale Swanson Gold Project in Québec's prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and progressing toward the near-term restart of gold production at its wholly owned Beacon Gold Mill. The company just marked a strategic inflection point as it transitions from exploration to near-term gold production and value creation. LaFleur just announced the closure of a non-brokered hard-dollar private placement for 1,800,000 units at $0.50 per unit, yielding gross proceeds of $900,000. This follows the recently closed LIFE offering, which yielded gross proceeds of $4,695,000, and the Flow-Through offering, which brought in $2,205,421 in gross proceeds ( ).

With these funds, LaFleur is set to commission and restart gold production operations at its wholly owned Beacon Gold Mine and Mill, starting with the processing of 10,000 to 20,000 metric tons of existing mineralized stockpiles on-site for initial trial runs. In addition, it can begin work on its...

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company, and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

