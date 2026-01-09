MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Numa Numa Resources Inc. and may include paid advertisements.

Numa Numa Resources was featured in a recent article that discussed its positioning as a key private-sector entity working on long-term development in Bougainville.“Numa Numa Resources is operating in one of the most geopolitically significant mining regions in the world, and recent diplomatic developments suggest that Bougainville's role in global resource security is drawing heightened international attention. As the United States engages more directly with Bougainville's leadership, the importance of the island's mineral wealth and its strategic location in the Pacific has become increasingly clear. For Numa Numa, an infrastructure developer and mining investor active in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, this broader geopolitical spotlight reinforces the relevance of its long-term development plans in a region poised for major transformation.”

Numa Numa is a mining and infrastructure development company focused on unlocking transformational opportunities in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, where the company is headquartered and where its management has lived and worked for 10 years.

Bougainville, a resource-rich archipelago in the South Pacific, is perhaps best known as the home of the Panguna Mine. Developed by Rio Tinto, the Panguna Mine was the largest open cut copper and gold mine in the world when it operated from 1972 to 1989 before being shuttered due to a civil war, called“the Crisis,” between Bougainville and its parent government Papua New Guinea. In 2001, the Bougainville Peace Agreement ended the war and awarded Bougainville limited autonomy, including its own constitution, by which ownership of the mine reverted to its customary landowners. A majority of the Panguna Mine's copper, gold, and silver ore resources remain within its walls, making the fully explored and developed Panguna Mine one of the largest ore bodies in the world, today worth approximately $100 billion. Most geologists who have studied Bougainville believe that other nearby locations such as Mainoki and Karato are highly prospective and may contain ore deposits similar in size and scale to those of the Panguna Mine.

