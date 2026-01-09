Shweta Tiwari Soaks In Serenity During Spain Vacation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tiwari is embracing the good life as she enjoys a serene break in Marbella, Spain.

Sharing moments from her getaway, the actress exuded a quiet sense of calm and balance. She posted a series of pictures from the sun-lit streets of Marbella, a destination famed for its chic Mediterranean charm.

The images capture Shweta soaking in the picturesque surroundings, posing effortlessly against the vibrant backdrop and indulging in gelato as she enjoys the laid-back pace of her holiday.

For the caption, she wrote:“Unbothered, aligned, and in a good place!”

Talking about the actress, she made her acting debut in 2000 with Aane Wala Pal. She then had her career breakthrough with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which is her most notable work. In the show, she portrayed Prerna Sharma opposite Cezanne Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Ronit Roy.

The actress then went onto star in several Hindi, Bhojpuri and other languages films such as Aabra Ka Daabra, Hamar Saiyan Hindustani, Apni Boli Apna Des and Bin Bulaye Baraati. She also starred in a Pakistani film titled Sultanat in 2014.

Shweta became a household name after winning the fourth season of“Bigg Boss”. Following this, she portrayed Sweety Kaur Khanna Ahluwalia in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Ek Thhi Naayka, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Main Hoon Aparajita to name a few.

In 2024, she appeared in the series Indian Police Force and was also seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.

The film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, while stars such as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan make cameo appearances in the film. A sequel to Singham and Singham Returns, the film is the fifth installment of Rohit's Cop Universe franchise.