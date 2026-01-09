Sumona Chakravarti Unwinds In Coorg, Says Body Has Been Reset

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actress Sumona Chakravarti soaked in the calm of Coorg as she shared glimpses from a rejuvenating getaway surrounded by nature.

Describing starry moonlit skies, lush green forests and crisp, cool air, the actress said on Instagram that waking up to different bird calls every morning felt deeply refreshing.

Evenings were spent around cosy bonfire nights in the company of close friends, her two dogs and an adorable little companion.

Sumona shared a string of images from her relaxing getaway and captioned:“Starry moonlit sky, lush green forest, clean cool air, waking up to different bird sounds every morning, bonfire nights with some of my favourite humans + 2 (dog emojis) + the most adorable kiddo Mind & Body has been reset in Coorg. Ready for 2026.”

Sumona is best known for her roles in daily soap opera, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, with Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show. In 2024, she participated in the stunt based show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and was placed 7th.

In films, the actress was seen in Phir Se directed by Kunal Kohli and Ajay Bhuyan. The film stars Kunal Kohli, Jennifer Winget and Sumona Chakravarti. Rajit Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Kanwaljeet Singh and Sushmita Mukherjee are in supporting roles.

The film follows a separated couple living in London, trying to come to terms with the consequences of their split.

She was last seen in Fear Factor:Darr Ki Nayi Kahaaniyaan In Romania. The stunt-based reality show is the fourteenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The series is filmed in Bucharest, Romania and is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

The season also featured names such as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shalin Bhanot, Asim Riaz, Niyati Fatnani, Aashish Mehrotra and Aditi Sharma. Actor Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of the season, while Krishna Shroff became the 1st runner-up.