Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued In THESE Places Check Here

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Currently, due to a deep depression, AP is experiencing rain, and with falling temperatures, the cold spell continues in Telangana. Here's the upcoming weather forecast

IMD Rain Alert: Winter rains are hitting southern states. The Bay of Bengal is causing monsoon-like weather, and people are struggling with the cold and rain. The IMD predicts more rain for 2-3 days.

With Sankranti and Pongal festivals near, people are worried about the rain. The weather department has good news: the deep depression won't become a cyclone and will weaken, with rain likely stopping by the festival.

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is heading towards Sri Lanka, expected to make landfall between Trincomalee and Jaffna today. Its impact on Andhra Pradesh will be minimal, with only moderate rain expected in some areas.

APSDMA reports rain in Andhra Pradesh this Saturday and Sunday. Light to moderate showers are expected in Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati, with light rain possible in Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Rayalaseema.

The depression will affect Tamil Nadu border areas like Sullurpeta, Satyavedu, and Nagari. Rain is also expected in Tirupati and Tirumala, so devotees should take precautions against the cold and rain for their health.

The depression won't affect Telangana, but cold winds have intensified. Temperatures dropped to single digits in some districts today. The cold will remain severe for the next 36 hours before likely decreasing.

Dry weather continues in Telangana, with minimum temperatures expected to drop by 2-4 degrees in the next two days. Some districts will see temps between 5-10 degrees. The cold is expected to ease across the state from Jan 12.

Today in Hyderabad, the sky will be partly cloudy with heavy fog at night or in the morning. The cold will be severe across the city. Min temps will be 13°C and max 27°C, with some areas possibly seeing single digits.