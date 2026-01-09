Two Nigerian Drug Suppliers From Delhi Arrested In Hyderabad With MDMA

The Hyderabad Police, along with the H-NEW team, on Friday arrested two Nigerian nationals within the limits of Tolichowki Police Station and seized 150 grams of MDMA, mobile phones, multiple identity documents, and bank cards from their possession, officials said.

Police Detail Accused's Activities

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Vaibhav Gaiwad stated that the accused had travelled from New Delhi to Hyderabad to supply drugs. He added that they had overstayed in India and were involved in illegal activities.

"Hyderabad City Police and the H-NEW team have apprehended two Nigerian drug suppliers in the limits of Tolichowki Police Station and seized 150 grams of MDMA along with mobile phones and multiple identity and bank cards. They came from Delhi to supply drugs here. The accused are being blacklisted so that they cannot return to India. The accused were found to have overstayed in the country while engaging in illegal activities," Vaibhav Gaiwad told reporters.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)